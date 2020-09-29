Thomas Alvin (TAP) Pounds, 94, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Allen, Texas. He was born May 3, 1926, in Nash, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

He retired after 40 years employment with Southwestern Electric Power Company (AEP) as an Electrical Engineer and Superintendent with Transmission and Substation Construction. After graduating Texas Senior High in Texarkana, Texas, he enlisted in the US Navy in 1944 and served in the South Pacific during the Second World War.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in McKinney, Texas and proudly served as deacon and church leader at Highland Park Baptist Church in Texarkana, Willow Point Baptist Church in Shreveport, La., and First Baptist Church in Oxford.

He is survived by his wife, Marion Sue Pounds; and his children, Stanley Pounds, and wife, Kathy, of Allen, Texas, daughter, Carolyn S. Williams, of McKinney, Bradley Pounds, and wife, Tricia Pounds, of St. Louis, Mo., and Phillip Pounds, and wife, Laurie Pounds, of Isle of Palm, S.C.; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Chapelwood Cemetery in Nash, Texas at a future date.