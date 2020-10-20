Corinth man arrested for armed robbery
A Corinth man is facing a robbery charge after attempting to rob a woman of money.
On Oct. 19, an officer with the Oxford Police Department observed an injured female near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and West Oxford Loop at approximately 2:54 p.m. while on patrol.
Officers were able to determine the female jumped from a moving vehicle while the male driver attempted to rob her of money. The suspect in the incident was identified as Joshua Taylor, 33. Taylor was stopped in a vehicle by a patrol officer shortly after the incident.
The Criminal Investigation Division at OPD was contacted and Taylor was officially charged with armed robbery after further investigation. Taylor was issued a $50,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and was still being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.
