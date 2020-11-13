Elizabeth “Betty” Oehmig Field died peacefully at home in Centreville, Miss. on Nov. 11, 2020, after a long and rich life of gracious service to others. Lovingly known as “Miss Betty,” she was a beautiful, calm and gentle spirit, whom God also gifted with the charm and intelligence of a steel magnolia. She generously and selflessly gave her life first to God, and then to her husband, her family, her church, her friends and to the Centreville community that became her home.

The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward West Oehmig, Miss Betty was born Oct. 20, 1927, in her beloved hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn. She graduated from the Girls Preparatory School and received her higher education at Sophie Newcomb College of Tulane University. On a blind date to a Tulane football game her freshman year, she met her soulmate and future husband, Dr. Dick Field. Miss Betty built her life around loving and serving God, supporting Dr. Dick’s surgical career and joyfully rearing their three children. She loved to travel the world with her family, and rock on the front porch watching birds and visiting with friends.

Always an advocate for her community, Miss Betty was an active member and former president of the Centreville Book Club and the Centreville Garden Club, and a dedicated member of the Centreville Academy Parent Teachers Club. An avid reader, she was a longtime member of the Wilkinson County Library Board of Directors. For many years Miss Betty happily taught the kindergarten class and led the youth group at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she inspired at least two generations of children to learn and cherish God’s Word. She was also an active leader in the Presbyterian Women of the Church group and its weekly Bible studies. Most importantly, she was always on the doorstep of friends and families in need, the first to offer kindness, love and flowers that she enjoyed arranging herself.

Miss Betty is survived by her three devoted children, Dr. Richard J. Field, III and his wife, Melissa of Centreville, Mrs. Betsy Field MacKay and her husband, Angus, of Dallas, TX and Dr. Edward D. Field and his wife, Julie of Oxford. She cherished her role as a mother and grandmother, and most recently, as a great grandmother. Her grandchildren are Richard Jennings Field, IV (Caitlan), Burton Foret Field (Jordan; great-granddaughter, Josephine Elizabeth), William Dunbar Stewart MacKay, Elizabeth Anne Field and Catherine Newell Field. She is also survived by her sister, Frances Oehmig Collins of Chattanooga, sister-in-law Babe Field Carr of Oxford and brother-in-law Dr. Davis Field of Tupelo, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. We want to especially thank her amazing caregiver Tammy Price, who offered tireless love and devotion for more than two years, and also to Lacy Barfoot for her many kindnesses and loving care during her tenure.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church and the World War II Museum.

A graveside celebration of Miss Betty’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, Oaklawn Cemetery, Centreville, under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.