Ole Miss women’s basketball has SEC opener postponed due to COVID-19

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is taking an extended holiday break due to COVID-19.

The Rebels were scheduled to travel to Columbia, S.C. for their Southeastern Conference opener on Dec. 31 against the No. 5 Gamecocks. Instead, that game was postponed on Sunday due to more positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent quarantining due to contact tracing among the program.

With the New Year’s Eve game a SEC contest, it was not canceled altogether. A make-up date is not known at this time.

Sunday’s announcement marked the second-straight game called off for the Rebels, who are currently 6-0 in head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s third year. They have not played since their 64-34 win at George Mason on Dec. 19 and if Sunday’s home game against LSU is played as scheduled, it will be 15 days since the Rebels played a game.

Ole Miss’s Dec. 21 home game against Jacksonville State was canceled due to the Rebels having positive COVID-19 cases.