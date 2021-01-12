Betty Katheryn Hilliard Sims, was born Jan. 9,1931, in Oxford to the late Theo Hilliard and Katherine Slack-Hilliard.

She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and joined East Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Oxford. Betty was married the to the late Allen J. Sims of Oxford, Mississippi and she traveled often with him as he served in the U.S. Air Force. Betty graduated from Oxford Training School and Rust College, continuing her graduate studies at the University of Memphis. She was a dedicated educator, and taught in Elementary Schools for more than 30 years before retiring from Memphis City Schools. Betty enjoyed sewing, quilting, designing wedding dresses, cooking, gardening and teaching Sunday School.

When she moved to Memphis, she united with Walker Memorial Christian Church which is now The Healing Cathedral Christian Church. Betty was generous with her time, tithes and talents. She remained an active and faithful member of The Healing Cathedral Christian Church until her illness.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Betty went home to be with the Lord. She is preceded in death by her husband, Allen Sims; her parents, Theo and Katherine Hilliard; her stepmother, Cora Harris Hilliard; her brother, Charles Hilliard; her sisters, Jeanette H. Thomas and Marcelene H. Avant, and step-brother, Steve L. Harris.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Chuck Hilliard; sisters, Alice H. Buford and Elizabeth H. Burns, and step-sister, Hazeltine H. Jenkins. She also leaves her cousins, Herman Slack and Eunice Thompson Burt; a special nephew, Darien Hilliard; brother-in-law, Rev. Isiah Sims; sister-in-law, Maxine Sims; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. We all remember Betty as a kind, hardworking, Christian Lady who lovingly cared for her family, friends, students, church and community.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring and compassionate medical staff of Graceland Nursing Home and Methodist South Hospital.

SERVICES ARE BEING HANDLED BY M. J. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME IN MEMPHIS TN

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

With Heartfelt Gratitude. The family of Betty Hilliard Sims, thank you and acknowledges your kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy. We sincerely appreciate all of your prayers during this time of her transition. Your examples of Christian love will always be remembered. Thank you.