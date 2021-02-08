February 8, 2021

Harmontown man arrested for commercial burglary

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:57 am Monday, February 8, 2021

A Harmontown man is facing multiple burglary charges following a break in at a local storage facility.

On Feb. 4, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a burglary at My Oxford Storage Units. Deputies then located Timothy Paul Lofton, 29.

Lofton was interviewed by the deputies and then arrested and charged with six counts of commercial burglary, according to the sheriff’s department.

