Mrs. Nellie Ruth Williams Crooms, age 63 of Oxford, was born Dec. 31, 1957 in Belle Glade, Fla. to Julian Otis and Mary Ethel (Callahand) Williams. She is a dead person, she is no more, she is beret of life, she is deceased, she has rung down the curtain, she has gone to join the choir invisible, she has expired, she has gone to meet her maker and drifted off this mortal coil on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 while on vacation in Ft. Myers, Fla. Her spirit was released from her worn out shell of a body and is now exploring the heavens.

Nellie graduated in 1983 with a degree in Practical Nursing and later in life earned her Associated Degree in Business. She was a member of Midway Church in Oxford and the Methodist Cursillo of Mississippi. Nellie was the co-founder of Crooms Auto Parts in Auburndale, Fla. Nellie was a free spirited, loving, adventuring person who loved to travel and make people smile. Wow what a legacy she will leave and truly missed. We don’t cry because she is gone, we cry because we can’t be with her. We love you Nana Nellie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband – Harold Richard Crooms (married July 9, 1972) and two sisters – Mary Sue Williams and Carol Ann Williams. Nellie is survived by her loving family, 1 son – Harold Richard Crooms, II and his wife Kristy Nichole Mills; three daughters – Nellie Lena Crooms, Angela Devonne Devore and Renita JoAnne Roque; 13 grandchildren – Cheresa Perkins, Serina Perkins, Dustin Glen Perkins, Bryce Dunn, Tabor Dunn, Taylor-Charlie Houston Devore, Jr., Bridget Michelle Devore, Cody Ryan Devore, Anthony Andre Roque, Ariel Michelle Roque, Kimber Marie Crooms and Blake Lee Crooms; 8 great grandchildren – Hunter James Harwell, Layla Marie Redmond, Kailynn Michelle Redmond, Abraham Perkins, Aura Perkins, Temprynce Jurnee Devore, Tamberlynn JoAnne Devore and Alexandria Tice.

In lieu of flowers Nana Nellie would hope that you will do an unexpected, unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in her name, repeatedly. Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 22 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Berea Baptist Church, 1407 Highway 92, Auburndale, FL. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, Fla.