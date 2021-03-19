Property Transfers: March 8-12, 2021

Property transfers between March 8 – March 12, 2021 recorded with Chancery Court for zip code 38655 – Oxford, MS

The Mill of Oxford, LLC to Olympus Properties, LLC, Unit 1103, The Mill of Oxford Condominiums.

Edwin L. Ferguson and Joel Marie Ferguson to Jason S. Dean, Unit 1306, High Pointe Condominiums.

Benjamin Eric Barbee and Shelby Takara Barbee to Dawna Leigh Jacskon and John Milton Jackson, Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Candace C. Wheeler to Traction Properties, LLC, Unit 24 of Holly Hills Condominiums.

Bennett Hill, Inc. to Witt Long Builders, LLC, Lot 84 and 92 of The Highlands Subdivision.

Tommy Michael Fendley and Kimberly Ann Herring Fendley to Mario Vangeli, Unit 2 of The Seasons Condominiums.

David M. Vanlandeghem and Alicia C. Vanlandeghem to Alan Michael D’Jock and Hayley Ruth D’Jock, Lot 54 of Grand Oaks Subdivision.

Antoine Rizk and Tani Rizk to T&T Real Estate of MS, LLC, Unit 1604 of Esplanade Condominiums.

Samantha T. Smith to Tiny’s Rentals, LLC, Lot 16 of Briarwood Subdivisions.

James E. Poole, Jr. to William M. Chadwick and Julie Carr Chadwick, A tract located in the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South. Range 3 West.

Robert N. Warrington and Dana M. Warrington to Ronald E. Johnson and Anne L. Johnson, Unit 4508, The Mark Condominiums.

College Investment Co. to Amanda Whitney, Part of the West Half of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9, Range 4.

Harold McNeer and Deborah McNeer to Harold R. McNeer and Deborah McNeer, Trustees of the McNeer Family Trust, Lots 36 and 67, Magnolia Grove Subdivision.

John K. Chance to Douglas Chance, South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Charles Hayden Perkins to AHP Investments, LLC, A fraction of Lot 55, Avent Acres Subdivision.

Dewey Michelletti to Robert Banks and Ana Banks, A tract located in Section 25 and 36, all in Township 10 South, Range 3 West, on Hwy 315.

Nezzi, LLC to George Scott Reed and Annette Reed, Unit 1704, Esplanade Condominiums.

Suzette S. Dufrene to Matthew Robert Bishop, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Tiffany B. Fletcher to Donnie R. Fletcher, Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 1 West.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to John Aaron Gauldin and Lydia Varnell Gauldin, Unit 59 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Cindy F. Patterson to C&S Realty, LLC, Lot 5 of Lamar Subdivision.

Myra Anne Wood to White Oak Ridge, LLC, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Greg Conlee to Angela K. Yates, Unit 9, The Cottages of The Highlands.

William K. Davis and Megan M. Davis to William P. Crawford and Anabell Elsner, Lot 74 of Franklin Farms Subdivision.

Bruce A. Patterson to Michael Chase Foley and Maura Noelle Foley, A fraction of the NOrtheast Quarter of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Elijah Houston Stevens to David Edward Harwell, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

William J. Bell and Jill E. Bell to The Bell Living Trust, Lot 3 of The Refuge of Oxford Subdivision.

Harvesco, LLC to Lee Joseph Moyer and Carla Lucinda Moyer, Lot 1, Yocona Ridge Subdivision.

Donna Kay Gates-Welker to Jory Gates, Northwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Sloan S. Eskrigge to Mary Jane Almandoz, Unit 3201, 800 Park Condominiums.

The Lewis Children’s Real Estate General Partnership to William Lewis, Jr., A portion of Sections 3, 5, 8 and 9, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

David M. Vanlandeghem to Ted Stevens Rogers and Linda Young Rogers, Lot 19 of Whitetail Subdivision.

Eugene M. Kolassa to Richard J. Hill and Heidi Hill, Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

James W. Rayner to James Whitney Rayner, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

James W. Rayner to James Whitney Rayner, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Kyle Staude to William Benjamin Barrack and Lisa Graham Barrack, Lot 36 of Glen Alden Subdivision.

James W. Rayner to James Whitney Rayner, Fraction of Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

James W. Rayner to James Whitney Rayner, A fractional part of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

James W. Rayner to James Whitney Rayner and Mary Sharp Rayner, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Robert Louis Waller to Robert Louis Waller Living Trust, A part of Township 8 South, Range 5 West, Section 25.

Lafayette Construction Company of Oxford, LLC to Westbrook Construction Company of Oxford, LLC, Lot 144 and 155 of Twelve Oaks Subdivision.

Charles Medford Shoemaker to Wesley Warren Estcock, South Half of Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Charles Medford Shoemaker to Steven Anthony Estcock, South Half of Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Melvin R. Pomfrey, Jr. and Pamela L. Pomfrey to Zachary Hunter Linnell, Lot 101, Taylor Greene Subdivision.

Brian Lee Edwards and Robin Lee Edwards to Sidney Whitehead Klytta, Lot 73 Yocona Ridge Subdivision.

The Park at Oxford Commons, LLC to Light Station, LLC, Unit 18, The Park at Oxford Commons.

Larry Pass to Destany Gipson, Lot 21 of Gum Tree Subdivision.

———————–last week———————————————————————————-White Oak Ridge, LLC to Jason Knight, Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 1 West.

White Oak Ridge, LLC to Brandon Coleman and Hayley Coleman, Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 1 West.

Old Taylor Development, LLC to John H. Webb and Melody S. Webb, Lot 6 of Cedar Bend Subdivision.

Jonnicholas C. Phillips to Andrew Thomas and Hailey Rushing, Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Ronald K. Wallace, Jr. and Tina W. Wallace to Joseph Scott Fortenberry and Angela L. Fortenberry, Unit 5001, The Mark Condominiums.

William Butterfield to Brian Schnitta and Katherine Rose Schnitta, Unit 306, Creekside Condominiums.

Anthony J. Heumann and Kate Buckley to Nhan V. Le and Phuong Le, Lot R64, Windsor Falls Subdivision.

Lance Michael Ancar and Lauren Ancar to Neel Nalin Patel, Lot R63 of Southpointe Subdivision.

Kaylee Marie Merrit and Reese Trainer to Allison Christine McSwain, Lot 32, Greystone Pointe Subdivision.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Jesse Ausborn Leech and Paige Elise Leech, Unit 120 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Quave Residential Properties, LLC to Ron G. Harris and Wendy L. Harris, Unit 69 of Provence Park Condominiums.

Nolabelle Investments, LLC to Norwood Charles Thornton, III and Rheana S. Thornton, Unit 6, Fallsgrove Condominiums.

Robert Howard McKenzie, II to William P. Gusmus, II, Lot 36, Langston Mile Village Subdivision.

Jolinda Tyson and Pedro Leyva, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Gary Myers to Jesse E.M. Clemons, A fractional part of Lot 31, College Hill Heights Subdivision.

Pebble Creek Development, LLC to Anthony D. Deal, Lot L72 of Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Chad Ramsey to Cheston Thorne and Deborah Thorne, A tract located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

David L. Tanner and Taylor Montague Tanner to Jody Lynn Myatt and Holly K. Myatt, Lot 122, Grand Oaks.

Lynn Chandler Smith, Christy Smith Muller and John Ralph Muller, Jr. to Terry McFarland, Unit 307, Creekside Condominiums.

Anthony Shane Wittig and Leah Wittig to Terry McFarland, Unit 702, Creekside Condominiums.

Sheila Flemons to Richard Booker, Jr. and Amanda Bibbs Booker, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Pebble Creek Development, LLC to Jessica Euleigh Benton, Lot L98, Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Anna P. Coker to Robert J. Boutwell and Christy Boutwell, Unit 3506, The Mark Condominiums.

Andrew David Shull and Ann P. Shull to Andrew S. Baker and Margaret B. Baker, Unit 1103 of Creekside Condominiums.

Debra P. Noa to David L. Noa and Debra W. Noa, A parcel located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 1 West.

Kathleen Frances Fox to Michael W. Fudge, Lot 47, Twin Gates Subdivision.

Westbrook Construction Company of Oxford, LLC to Kenneth Z. Childers and Deborah S. Childers, Lot 142, Township of Twelve Oaks Subdivision.

Huizhen Cui to Justin Wyatt Ramsey and Erica Bratcher Ramsey, Lot 116, Twelve Oaks Estates Subdivision.

Eric C. Clark and Janice Karan Clark to Shauna Ann Kunitz, Unit 1601, Stonebridge at Wellsgate Condominiums.

Carol Corn to Phillip B. Mills and Cynthia L. Mills, Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Cooper A. McIntosh and Caroline H. McIntosh to Muirfield Place, LLC, Lot 27 and East Half of Lot 26 of the Tatum Subdivision.

Cooper A. McIntosh and Caroline H. McIntosh to Lamar Park Place, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Red Banks Land, LLC to Chad Ramsey, LLC, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Dennis Murphree Ford to Jennifer Ford and Mary Burton McGee, Lot 85, Notting Hill Subdivision.

Pebble Creek Development, LLC to Robert Frank Tull and Elizabeth A. Tull, Lot L97, Pebble Creek Subdivision.

CRGV Construction, LLC to Elliott, Frank Allen and Kathryn Burnett, Lot 42, Woodson Ridge Subdivision.

Robin F. Delcambre and Suzanne N. Delcambre to William Ash and Kristan Ash, Unit 402, Creekside Condominiums.

Joshua k. Samuels to Sarah Kate Mason and Peter Bambang Love, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

A5 Properties, LLC to Keith Vincent Boutwell, Unit 31, Falls Grove Condominiums.

Seth D. Rogers, Jr. and Beth U. Rogers to Larry Lavon Redmond, Unit 5008, The Mark Condominiums.

Eugene H. Bell to Katie Lyle Dodd, Lot 15 of St. Charles Place, The Azaleas PUD.