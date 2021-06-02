Oxford election commissioner resigns days before municipal elections

The Oxford Election Commission is down one commissioner less than a week before the 2021 municipal elections.

Commissioner Cathy Marshall-Smith resigned from the five-person Election Commission last week. Oxford’s city clerk, Ashley Atkinson, confirmed Smith’s resignation with the EAGLE on Wednesday.

Atkinson said Smith cited a conflict of interest as the reason for her resignation. The EAGLE has reached out to the commission and to Marshall-Smith for additional comment.

With the municipal elections taking place on Tuesday, Atkinson said the Election Commission will move forward with the four other members.

“Being this close to the elections, The (Board of Aldermen) will not fill the vacancy at this time,” Atkinson said. “There are four remaining commissioners and they will go forward with the election next Tuesday.”

Municipal election commissioners are appointed to four-year terms by the Board of Aldermen. The commissioners must be registered voters of the municipality, and the number of Commissioners appointed depends on the population of the city or town. The commissioners are responsible for conducting municipal general and special elections, and if contracted, primary elections.

Tuesday’s municipal elections include Oxford’s mayoral race and the six aldermen seats. Two of the aldermen races feature two incumbents running unopposed in Ward I Aldermen Rick Addy and Ward IV Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson.