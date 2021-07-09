Calvin “Jam-up” Mize, age 83, of Water Valley, MS died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

He was born December 7, 1937, in the Potlockney Community of Lafayette County to the late Wayne and Envie (Harmon) Mize. Enjoying working with his hands, Jam-up began his extensive working career in Memphis at Ivers & Pond Piano Shop then going to work at the Ford Motor Co. plant where he helped to build the Ford Fairlane cars in the fifties. Jam-up and Wanda then moved “back home” and he began working at the Chambers plant in Oxford and eventually Big Yank in Water Valley.

After a number of years in the midst of making jeans, he started and operated his own farm where he raise beans and a little milo. Afterwards, he semi-retired and began operating a bulldozer to have something to do.

When he wasn’t working, he loved to deer hunt, fish, raise quail and do anything that pertained to the outdoors.



Visitation is planned for Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Delay Baptist Church from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Buster Jackson officiating.



Calvin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wanda Mize; two sons, Mickey Mize, Danny Joe Mize (Pamela), all of Water Valley; one sister, Grace Mize of Paris, MS; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Jam-up was preceded in death by one daughter, Regina Mize Kelly; and one sister, Meredith Mize Dennis.