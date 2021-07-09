Jail Log July 2 – July 6
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they have been charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
July 2
Derek Joslin, 36. Charge: Child neglect. The case will be heard in Circuit court.
July 3
Glen Older, 51. Charge: Public drunk. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
July 4
Francisco Lopez, 26. Charge: Serving time (Released: July 4 – Court order, time served)
Christopher Golden, 35. Charge: Motor vehicle theft – warrant, Hold OPD Inv. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Matthew Lovelace, 42. Charge: FTA warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.
John Riddell, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, expired tag, no insurance, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Marcus Burt, 44. Charge: DUI, Hold Metro. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Dericlc Archie, 41. Charge: DUI 1st, Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Victor Martin, 30. Charge: DUI 2nd, Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
July 5
Jeffery Landis, 31. Charge: DUI, Possession of a controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Dayna Yourn, 32. Charge: Child neglect. No mention of where the case will be heard.
Juanita Berry, 40. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Hubbard Vinson, 71. Charge: DUI 4th. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Michael Holmes, 50. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
William Kelly, 18. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Charquius Pegues, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jail administrator proposes budget increase for new staff, repairs
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Detention Center have plans to hire more staff, add extra guards and carry out more... read more