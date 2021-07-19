Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department make 19 arrests on drug charges

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s department with the help of other local law enforcement, made 19 arrests last week for various drug charges.

Over the course of several days last week, the sheriff’s department served felony arrest warrants and search warrants with the assistance of the Oxford Police Department, University Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit.

While serving these warrants, deputies and officers seized approximately 40 grams of alleged methamphetamine, 63 dosage units of alleged morphine, seven alleged fentanyl patches, 42 dosage units of alleged Percocet/fentanyl, 19 grams of alleged crack cocaine, two guns, $5,583 of currency and one vehicle.

The following are the 19 people who were arrested and their charges:

Robert Jones — sale of schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine) and possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent (crack cocaine)

Ricky Keisling — sale of scheduled II controlled substance (meth)

Dakota Forrester — sale of scheduled II controlled substance (meth)

Kimberly Pritchard — sale of schedule II controlled substance (meth)

Tashan Keller — sale of schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy)

Devontrell Rimmer — sale of schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy)

Victoria Churchill — sale of schedule II controlled substance (meth)

Teresa Grant — possession of schedule II controlled substance (meth)

Dana Churchill — out-of-jurisdiction warrant

Marvin Ellis — sale of counterfeit substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute

Joseph Woodard — false pretense

Waymon Montgomery — sale of schedule II controlled substance (meth), three counts

Kendrick Smith — aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault

Joseph Rhines — sale of schedule II controlled substance (meth), two counts

Shilo Woodard — sale of schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy)

Patricia Montgomery — possession of controlled substance (ecstasy)

Robert Dean — touching a child for lustful purpose

Taylor Joseph Moore — sale of a controlled substance (cocaine), two counts

Martevous Thompson — sale of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sale (Percocet and fentanyl)