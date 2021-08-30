Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for August 30

Published 9:33 am Monday, August 30, 2021

By Staff Report

Arrest(s):

1 Uttering forgery – warrant

1 Driving with a suspended license, carrying a concealed weapon

1 DUI, no driver’s license

1 DUI 4th, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest

Report(s):

2 Accidents

1 Agency assist

10 Alarms

2 Animal complaints

1 Simple assault

5 Civil matters

8 Disturbances

4 Follow ups

1 Harrassment

3 Information

1 Juvenile complaint

1 Petit larceny

1 Malicious mischief

1 Noise complaint

2 Reckless driving

2 Road obstructions

1 Scam

6 Service calls

1 Suspicious activity

2 Suspicious person

1 Suspicious vehicle

6 Transports

7 Welfare concerns

