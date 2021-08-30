Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for August 30
Published 9:33 am Monday, August 30, 2021
Arrest(s):
1 Uttering forgery – warrant
1 Driving with a suspended license, carrying a concealed weapon
1 DUI, no driver’s license
1 DUI 4th, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest
Report(s):
2 Accidents
1 Agency assist
10 Alarms
2 Animal complaints
1 Simple assault
5 Civil matters
8 Disturbances
4 Follow ups
1 Harrassment
3 Information
1 Juvenile complaint
1 Petit larceny
1 Malicious mischief
1 Noise complaint
2 Reckless driving
2 Road obstructions
1 Scam
6 Service calls
1 Suspicious activity
2 Suspicious person
1 Suspicious vehicle
6 Transports
7 Welfare concerns