Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 2

On the second episode, Lafayette head coach Michael Fair discusses the Commodore’s 5-3 loss to Tupelo in the season opener and looks ahead to this week’s game at Horn Lake on Friday.

Water Valley head coach Brad Embry makes his debut on the show and talks about the Blue Devils 34-0 win at Independence last week and previews their home opener on Friay against Senatobia.