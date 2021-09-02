Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 2

Published 9:00 am Thursday, September 2, 2021

By Jake Thompson

Welcome to this week’s edition of The Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Physical Therapy.

On the second episode, Lafayette head coach Michael Fair discusses the Commodore’s 5-3 loss to Tupelo in the season opener and looks ahead to this week’s game at Horn Lake on Friday.

Water Valley head coach Brad Embry makes his debut on the show and talks about the Blue Devils 34-0 win at Independence last week and previews their home opener on Friay against Senatobia.

 

