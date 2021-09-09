Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 3

Welcome to this week’s Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Physical Therapy.

On the third episode, Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe discusses the Chargers extended time off between games after losing their scheduled game against South Panola last week. Cutcliffe also talks about traveling to Shreveport, La. to play Ruston in the Battle on the Border on Saturday at the Independence Bowl.

Lafayette head coach Michael Fair then talks about the Commodores big win at Horn Lake last week before looking ahead to this week’s game against another Class 6A opponent in Southaven to begin a two-week homestand at William L. Buford Stadium.