NE Sparc celebrates 5000th customer

NE SPARC announces a milestone achievement — the 5,000th customer of its world-class fiber optic network. Lisa Stout of Oxford was honored as the 5,000th customer on Wednesday.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley joined Stout and the NE SPARC team for the celebration.

“We love it. The contractors that set up the line to our house were very professional. The service is awesome. I keep telling all my friends about it,” Stout said of NE SPARC.

NE SPARC is now available in a majority of the coverage zones, with plans to have the infrastructure complete to all zones ahead of the original schedule. Fiber is the fastest, most reliable internet connection available.

NE SPARC offers speeds of up to 1 gigabit, which is enough bandwidth to power your whole business or household.

“This is a great achievement in just 15 months of installations. Going over 5,000 members in such a short period of time demonstrates we are providing a world class product that is serving our member’s needs,” said Keith Hayward, CEO North East Mississippi Electric Power Association and NE SPARC. “We hope to have service available to all members by the end of the year and with continued success we will only get better and more cost effective.”