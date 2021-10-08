Elizabeth “Betty” Mullen White passed away at St. Catherine’s Village Madison, MS into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the age of 97. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter’s Cemetery of Oxford, MS with Rev. Barrett Milner officiating.

She was born on February 4, 1924, at home in Blue Mound, Kansas. In 1993, her daddy, Curtis H. Mullen, rode the train from Topeka, Kansas to Senatobia, Mississippi (with his life savings in his pocket) to purchase the Oxford Eagle newspaper from owner J.B. “Billy” Snider. Thus, at the age of 9 began Betty’s life long love affair with that place that never leaves your heart, Oxford.

Betty was a graduate of University High School, Class of 1942. She attended Ole Miss and was a member of Phi Mu sorority and of First Presbyterian Church, Oxford, MS. In 1944 , she married James N. “Jimmie” White of Oxford, MS, also of the class of 1942. Jim’s engineering career took them away from Oxford for many years, but in 1985, after his retirement, they moved home to Oxford. They both enjoyed 10 wonderful years back home before Jim passed away in 1995.

At that time, Betty moved to St. Catherine’s Village to be close to her daughter, Stacy. Betty often told Stacy that she wanted to die in Oxford, to which Stacy always replied, “Momma, I just don’t think I can work that out!”

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, James Norris White; her parents, Curtis Hollis and Vernice Leota Brassfield Mullen; three brothers, Phillip Earle “Moon” Mullen, Richard Dale Mullen, and Donald Lloyd Mullen; her grandson, Charles Wendall “Wen” Hulsey III; and two son-in-laws, Charlie Hulsey and Charlie Maris.

Betty is survived by her son Jim White and wife, Jan of Henderson, Kentucky; three daughters, Thana Cottrell and husband, TC of Rockledge, Florida, Nancy Hulsey, of Madison, Mississippi, and Stacy Maris of Madison, Mississippi; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the following:

The staff of St. Catherine’s Village, especially Pricilla, Christina, Tarva, Angela, Emily, and Joyce. We would also like to thank Kveta Slobodnikova and Bertha Swan for their many years of loving care and friendship to mother. She loved you both dearly.

Audrey Jackson of Southern Home Care and her wonderful staff for their loving care.

Kindred Hospice for helping us through this final journey.

And last but not least, our St. Catherine’s “sisters”, Alice Holland and Julia Hodges—you will be ever dear in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Oxford, 924 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655, or The University of Mississippi Museum, P.O. Box 1848, University, MS 38677.

