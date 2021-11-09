James (Jim) Pittman Cassidy, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday,

November 7th, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving wife of

fifty-six years and four children.

Jim was born in Coral Gables, FL, on October 14, 1942, to the late

Archibald Richard Cassidy and Eula Carney Cassidy and was the fourth of

five children. Jim spent most of his childhood reared in Jacksonville,

FL, and attended Robert E. Lee High School before enrolling his last two

years at Darlington High School, where he excelled in academics and

football and soccer and served as the school’s President of the Honor

Council his senior year. Following high school, Jim attended Washington

& Lee University, where he became of member of the Phi Delta Theta

fraternity, before later graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in business

from Jacksonville University.

After college and with the recommendation of his older brother Arch,

Jim attended Officer Candidate School in Florida. In 1965, he moved to

Denver, CO, where he went to Naval Air Intelligence School as an Ensign.

While in Denver, he was introduced to his Mississippi belle and the

love of his life Miriam (Miki) Crabill Cassidy by Miki’s first cousin

Sally Holcomb Surface. Shortly after they met, Jim was assigned to

Barbers Point, HA, where he became the Air Intelligence Officer for

Patrol Squadron 6 at Eva Beach, HA. His squadron made deployments to

the Aleutian Islands, AK, and Okinawa, Japan. The squadron also spent

time in Saigon and Cameron Bay, Vietnam. He received the rank of

Lieutenant after his service. The two would later marry on November

6th, 1965, and live in Hawaii where they had their first and only

daughter before relocating to Marks, MS, in 1968, where Jim worked for

the Self family’s business Pacific Buildings until becoming president of

Self & Company Gins, Inc. Upon his retirement, Jim wasted no time in

transitioning and fulfilling the second half of his life as an investor,

Citizens Bank & Trust Company bank board director, reading enthusiast,

golfer, hunter, and, most importantly, a husband, father, and

grandfather.

The native Floridian was active in many organizations over the years and

quickly rooted himself into the Mississippi and Delta community. He

served as an Alderman for the City of Marks (Ward IV) for thirty-two

years and was a member of the city’s Rotary Club and helped pioneer

Quitman County’s republican party, before later serving on Mississippi’s

central executive committee for the Republican party. Jim served as

president of the Southern Cotton Ginners’ Association and the

Mississippi Ginners’ Association from 1990-91 and was awarded the Delta

Council Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to cotton

ginning.

Jim believed in education and the importance of it within his community.

He was a lifelong supporter of Delta Academy and a former President of

the school board. Later, Jim became president of the Mississippi

Private School’s Association (MPSA) and was instrumental in executing a

policy that raised the academic standards and requirements for students

participating in private school athletics.

Jim was an active and lifelong member of the Episcopal faith, initiating

from his childhood days at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville,

Florida, to his impressionable, faith-spent years at Darlington High

School followed by his fifty-five years as a member of the Episcopal

Church of the Advent in Sumner, MS. At the Advent, Jim taught Bible

school as an early member and later served as Junior and Senior Warden

of the church and attended annual Diocesan Council meetings. During his

time as Senior Warden, the church named its first of two female rectors,

both of whom he respected dearly.

Outside of his involvement with the cotton-ginning industry, school,

church, and the City of Marks, Jim was passionate about traveling with

his longtime Navy friends, Posey Mound Farm, Beulah Island hunting club,

Wilson Lake Country Club, and Ole Miss and Sewanee football, with the

Florida Gators holding on as his favorite “second team.” He loved

spending time with his children or grandchildren at the farm or hunting

club hunting doves, ducks, deer, or turkey, or playing golf wherever he

could, or participating in football festivities in The Grove. Both Miki

and Jim were such loving and active parents supporting their children

and grandchildren’s activities from Pre-K through college and beyond.

They both found such joy in attending and supporting the numerous

football, basketball, track, tennis, or golf games and matches and for

hosting wonderful family and friend gatherings and dinners at their home

in Peyton Circle. This enjoyment evolved as the family grew, leading to

loving relationships with their daughters-in-law and son-in-law and, of

course, their eleven grandchildren, Caroline Crabill Grisanti (21),

James (Conner) Conner Grisanti (21), William (King) King Grisanti (21),

Adele Kathleen Cassidy (20), Miriam (Macy) Annesley Cassidy (18),

Virginia (Smith) Smith Cassidy (16), Gray Mills Cassidy (17), Jillian

(Everett) Everett Cassidy (15), Ford Landers Cassidy (14), William

Garner Cassidy (14), and James Daniel Cassidy (1).

Jim is survived by his wife Miki of Marks, MS, daughter Caroline Cassidy

Grisanti (Dino) of Germantown, TN, sons James (Jim) Pittman Cassidy,

Jr., Oxford, MS, William (Will) Archibald Cassidy (Annesley) of Tampa,

FL, Christopher King Cassidy (Liz) of Oxford, MS, his eleven

grandchildren, sister Julie Cassidy Williams and sister-in-law Dolores

(Lo) Barnes Cassidy of Jacksonville, FL, sister-in-law Kathleen Crabill

Farrington (Sam) of Jackson, MS, and many loving nieces and nephews. He

is predeceased by his parents, brothers Richard Carney Cassidy and

Archibald (Arch) Wilson Cassidy, sister Nancy Cassidy Boone,

sister-in-law Carol Thompkins Cassidy, and brother-in-law Joseph (Joe)

H. Williams all of Jacksonville, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Episcopal Church of

the Advent (224 Monroe St., Sumner, MS 38957) or to Delta Academy (P.O.

Box 70, 1150 Riverside Drive, Marks, MS 38646).

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, November 10th, at 2:00pm

central time at the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Sumner, MS. A

graveside service will take place at the Marks Cemetery at 4:00pm

followed by a reception at the family’s home.

Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, MS in charge of arrangements.