Oxford Police Department Crime Report for November 15
Published 1:50 pm Monday, November 15, 2021
70 Tickets
33 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Domestic violence – simple assault
4 DUI 1st
1 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, careless driving, expired tag
1 DUI 1st, no driver’s license
1 DUI 1st, obstructing traffic
1 DUI 1st, possession of a schedule II drug, speeding, careless driving
1 DUI 2nd, suspended driver’s license
1 Open container
1 Possession of a schedule II drug
3 Possession of paraphernalia
1 Possession of paraphernalia, one headlight
1 Possession of paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I drug, open container
9 Public drunk
1 Public drunk, disorderly conduct – failure to comply
2 Public drunk, fake ID
1 Public drunk, open container
2 Simple assault
Report(s):
3 Alarms
8 Ambulance assists
6 Disturbing the peace
3 Domestic disturbances
2 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 Fire department assist
2 Harassment
2 Improper parking
5 Lost property
3 Malicious mischief
1 Motorist assist
2 Property damage
1 Scam
2 Simple assault
7 Suspicious activities
1 Trespassing
2 Vehicle searches
4 Welfare concerns