Oxford Police Department Crime Report for November 15

Published 1:50 pm Monday, November 15, 2021

By Staff Report

70 Tickets

33 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Domestic violence – simple assault

4 DUI 1st

1 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, careless driving, expired tag

1 DUI 1st, no driver’s license

1 DUI 1st, obstructing traffic

1 DUI 1st, possession of a schedule II drug, speeding, careless driving

1 DUI 2nd, suspended driver’s license

1 Open container

1 Possession of a schedule II drug

3 Possession of paraphernalia

1 Possession of paraphernalia, one headlight

1 Possession of paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I drug, open container

9 Public drunk

1 Public drunk, disorderly conduct – failure to comply

2 Public drunk, fake ID

1 Public drunk, open container

2 Simple assault

Report(s):

3 Alarms

8 Ambulance assists

6 Disturbing the peace

3 Domestic disturbances

2 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 Fire department assist

2 Harassment

2 Improper parking

5 Lost property

3 Malicious mischief

1 Motorist assist

2 Property damage

1 Scam

2 Simple assault

7 Suspicious activities

1 Trespassing

2 Vehicle searches

4 Welfare concerns

More News

County board approves TIF plan for Colonnade and permit for subdivison

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for November 15

MS Senior World Crowns Three New Queens

Ole Miss beats Texas A&M with defense

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...