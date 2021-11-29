BARBARA WARD HOBGOOD

Barbara Ward Hobgood, 75, of Abbeville, MS passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was lovingly surrounded by her children. She was born October 8, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Q.T. Ward and Zona Dover Waldrip. Barbara spent the greatest portion of her life managing real estate. She was a member of Bay Springs Baptist Church. Barbara will be remembered as a loving caregiver to many friends.

Barbara is survived by her children, Bethany Turner of Grenada, Lana Miller (Jim) of Greenwood, and a son, Mark Taylor (Adrienne) of Abbeville, Gloria Byrd (Robert), Ginger Brandon (Robert), GiGi Champion (Darin), Glenn Hobgood (Toni), and Gale Hobgood. She is also survived by a special friend, Noal Akins, who brought much joy to her life for the past two years.

Barbara is survived by five wonderful grandchildren, Dalton Turner, Drew Miller, Matt Miller, Kaela Taylor, and Austin Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Hobgood, a son, Jesse Hobgood, a sister, Nelda Taylor, and two brothers, Paul Ward & Odom Ward.

Visitation will be held at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford on Dec. 1, 2021 from 5-7 pm. Graveside services will be held Dec 2, 2021, at 10:00 am at Eastover Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bay Springs Baptist Church, 170 County Road 208, Abbeville, MS 38601.

