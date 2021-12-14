PEGGY TOMLIN MCLELLAN

Mrs. Peggy Tomlin McLellan, 86, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at Yalobusha General Hospital in Water Valley, MS. There are no services planned at this time, but those that wish may leave an online condolence at www.wallerfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. McLellan was born in Starkville, MS to the late Ernest and Vera Gregg Tomlin. As a homemaker, she found her joy in motherhood. That joy for parenting grew even greater once welcoming her grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. Mrs. McLellan was gifted in needlepoint, and spent her time making many beautiful pieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest William McLellan; a son, Charlie McLellan; and a grandson, Will McLellan.

Mrs. McLellan is survived by her son, Ernie McLellan and his wife, Renee of Vicksburg, MS; as well as six grandchildren, Shelby Florez of Casa Grande, AZ, Ashley Gutierrez of San Diego, CA, Kim Patterson of Oxford, MS, Kate Victor of Oxford, MS, Blake Channell of Vicksburg, MS, and Jacob Channell of Vicksburg, MS.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. McLellan’s memory may be made to Yalobusha County Nursing Home, 630 S. Main Street, Water Valley, MS 38965.