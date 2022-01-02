Lafayette County under Winter Weather Advisory

Published 9:25 am Sunday, January 2, 2022

By Maya Martin

Lafayette County has been placed under Winter Weather Advisory until 10 PM Sunday

According to the National Weather Service Memphis, a strong upper level disturbance will bring a wintry mix and light snow to the Mid-South this morning and afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas along and east of the Mississippi River.

Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to around two inches and some light accumulations of sleet. Accumulating sleet may diminish snow accumulations.

Residents should anticipate slippery road conditions possible especially on bridges and overpasses.

It is advised to slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Other affected counties include DeSoto, Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tate, Prentiss, Panola, Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll, Benton, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin.

