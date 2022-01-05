Oxford Schools delayed by winter weather

Published 6:16 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Maya Martin

OXFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Oxford School District Logo

Oxford Schools will observe a two-hour delay on Thursday, Jan. 6 due to the icy road conditions forecasted.

Portions of North Mississippi, including Lafayette County, have been placed under Winter Weather Advisory from Wednesday night until 6 PM Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service Memphis,  residents should expect mixed precipitation. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

If conditions worsen and require a full-day closure, the Oxford School District will notify staff and parents by 7:15 AM Thursday of that decision.

More Education

Lafayette County schools delayed by inclement weather

OXFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Oxford School District strongly recommends masks before return to school

Sen. Boyd preps for upcoming state legislative session

Mistilis retires after 24 years in Oxford School District

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...