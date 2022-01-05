Oxford Schools delayed by winter weather

Oxford Schools will observe a two-hour delay on Thursday, Jan. 6 due to the icy road conditions forecasted.

Portions of North Mississippi, including Lafayette County, have been placed under Winter Weather Advisory from Wednesday night until 6 PM Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service Memphis, residents should expect mixed precipitation. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

If conditions worsen and require a full-day closure, the Oxford School District will notify staff and parents by 7:15 AM Thursday of that decision.