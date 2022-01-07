Oxford Community Market Launches 2022 Winter Market

Oxford Community Market will launch its 2022 Winter Market Season from noon-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Old Armory Pavilion.

This marks the organization’s third year of hosting North Mississippi’s only year-round farmers market.

“We are in the business of meeting the needs of farmers and food producers in north Mississippi and, following the lead of our farmers, OXCM expanded our market season in 2020 to provide a reliable, public marketplace for our farmers to sell all year long,” said market director Betsy Chapman. “I think that our customers will be surprised and pleased by the abundance of beautiful local produce and farm goods available this time of year.’

Thanks to Mississippi’s long growing season, customers can expect to find a wide range of cool-season produce including cabbages, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, lettuces, spinach, radishes, collard greens, turnips and more.

The winter market also offers local honey, farm fresh eggs, grass-fed beef, baked goods, jams and jellies, and seasonal goodies like homemade king cakes.

“Building a strong, resilient local food system includes providing our farmers with expanded opportunities to sell to the public,” said Chapman, “because, as our egg farmer Mr. Aldridge says, ‘The hens don’t stop laying!'”

OXCM’s Winter Market runs through March and Spring Market Season hours resume in April. For more information about OXCM, follow the market on Facebook and Instagram or contact Chapman at 662-816-7413.