Water Valley experienced another power outage after temporary fix

Residents of Water Valley have been harrowing multiple power outages throughout the week. The most recent of them happened at approximately 8 AM Wednesday morning after power was restored from a city-wide outage.

On Tuesday, the Yalobusha County city experienced loss of power at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Water Valley Mayor notified residents of a city-wide power outage that would endure for a minimum of 24 hours. At the time, an emergency transformer was en route from Kentucky to remedy the issue.