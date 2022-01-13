Water Valley experienced another power outage after temporary fix

Published 10:29 am Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Maya Martin

Residents of Water Valley have been harrowing multiple power outages throughout the week. The most recent of them happened at approximately 8 AM Wednesday morning after power was restored from a city-wide outage.

On Tuesday, the Yalobusha County city experienced loss of power at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Water Valley Mayor notified residents of a city-wide power outage that would endure for a minimum of 24 hours. At the time, an emergency transformer was en route from Kentucky to remedy the issue.

The Water Valley Police Department reported the source of the issue to be the substation.

The Water Valley Electric Department and the Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association worked to fix the problem with assistance from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Oxford Police Department.

By 5:23 p.m. on Tuesday, the Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley reported that over 80% of Water Valley residential and commercial customers was restored with the exception of large industry. Many residents were happy to have power back after being told they would experience at least a full day with no power.

However, the WVPD notified the public Wednesday morning that they would experience another power outage as crew worked to fix the problem at the substation. No further updates have been issued as of Thursday morning.

Water Valley School District closed on Wednesday but gave no notice as to whether they would be open the rest of the week.

More Water Valley

Dunkin Donuts to come to Oxford within the year

Boy scout gives back to local school through BSA project

Fatal wreck claims the lives of two Water Valley women

Yalobusha County historian talks Davidson School: ‘A monument that cannot be replaced’

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...