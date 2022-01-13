Water Valley experienced another power outage after temporary fix
Published 10:29 am Thursday, January 13, 2022
Residents of Water Valley have been harrowing multiple power outages throughout the week. The most recent of them happened at approximately 8 AM Wednesday morning after power was restored from a city-wide outage.
On Tuesday, the Yalobusha County city experienced loss of power at approximately 3:20 a.m.
Water Valley Mayor notified residents of a city-wide power outage that would endure for a minimum of 24 hours. At the time, an emergency transformer was en route from Kentucky to remedy the issue.
The Water Valley Police Department reported the source of the issue to be the substation.
The Water Valley Electric Department and the Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association worked to fix the problem with assistance from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Oxford Police Department.
By 5:23 p.m. on Tuesday, the Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley reported that over 80% of Water Valley residential and commercial customers was restored with the exception of large industry. Many residents were happy to have power back after being told they would experience at least a full day with no power.
However, the WVPD notified the public Wednesday morning that they would experience another power outage as crew worked to fix the problem at the substation. No further updates have been issued as of Thursday morning.
Water Valley School District closed on Wednesday but gave no notice as to whether they would be open the rest of the week.