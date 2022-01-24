BETTY JEAN DENTON JOHNSON

Mrs. Betty Jean Denton Johnson, 89, died January 23, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. The funeral will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Don Gann officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:30 A.M. Burial will follow in Delay Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson was born in Lafayette County, MS to the late Toy Short and May Houston Denton. She retired from Sparks Auto Parts where she worked as a bookkeeper. Mrs. Johnson was a devout member of First Baptist Church of Oxford and a member of the Karis 2 Sunday School class. Each year she lovingly dedicated her time to prepare boxes for Operation Christmas Child. Mrs. Johnson found great joy in watching the neighborhood children play and spent each Halloween making individual trick-or-treat bags for all the children. It was through these and various other community involvements that Mrs. Johnson would give back and help others. A gifted gardener and cook, she enjoyed canning vegetables and preparing meals for family and friends. If there were ever someone in need, sick, or grieving, Mrs. Johnson would be on their doorstep with a hot casserole or tray of fresh baked sweets. She held her family heritage and traditions close to her heart, especially enjoying the holidays when all would come together. Mrs. Johnson loved keeping up with her grandsons’ lives and watching them grow. The driving force behind all that she did was her love and devotion to her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by two sisters, Juanita Crowson and Mary Johnson; a brother, Darrell Denton; and a grandson, Denton Carroll Dossett.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Billie Gene Johnson of Oxford, MS; a daughter, Regena Johnson Dossett and her husband, Mike of Foley, AL; a sister, Gwen James of Greenwood, MS; a brother, William “Bill” Denton and his wife, Dot of Oxford, MS; two grandchildren, Cooper Hugh Dossett and Cullen Michael Dossett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Johnson’s memory may be made to Delay Cemetery Fund, 1171 Highway 334, Oxford, MS 38655.

