Meet the members of the 2022 CSA

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is excited to announce the members of the CSA this Friday, January 2. The four talented individuals have obtained grants through the Arts Council by submitting their small businesses to the CSA program. Through the CSA, the four members will receive support in executing their business goals. Danny Klimetez is the 2022 Creative in Residence who will guide these individuals to success.

Erin McDonald is the owner of Five Light Candle Co., her candles are soy-based and of amazing quality.

Erin’s goal during her time at the CSA is to “Raise funds to allow her to purchase supplies in bulk reducing her production cost, obtain accounting resources, and to secure storage to grow my business. We hope to expand to stores very soon!”

Five light candles are hand-poured with a fragrance range personalized according to the customer’s scent preference. Purchase Five Light Candles at incubator.oxfordarts.com

Our next 2022 CSA member is CJ Cook, owner of Kasino Kustomz. The personalized apparel and shoes are specially painted to create wearable works of art that reflect the owner’s personality and style. Cook focuses on cartoons and animated characters.

Cook expressed that his goal during the CSA is to, “Raise funds to purchase a compressor, high-quality spray machine, and paints as well as to pursue continuing education.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased at oxfordarts.com/shop/product for a chance to win a pair of KasinoKustomz shoes. The ticket includes a consultation with CJ to design the shoes. The winner will be drawn at the CSA closing reception on June 24th at the Powerhouse. Keep up with Kasino Kustomz at incubator.oxfordarts.com

Quasar is an events-based arts group that caters to young creative adults in the Oxford area.

Quasar’s goal within the CSA program is to publish and sell biannual literary & art magazines that represent local artists, crafters, writers, and musicians, including but not exclusive to people who have performed at Quasar events. Quasar will also establish an accompanying website to sell e-versions of this magazine and to keep readers up to date on upcoming events and publications. Order Quasar’s magazine at incubator.oxfordarts.com

Our final CSA member for 2022 is Keiona Jackson, owner of Kei Gourmet. Keiona is an executive chef and caterer who offers a divine experience in the Oxford, MS, Memphis, and Tri-state area. Kei Gourmet specializes in private and personal services including couples dinners, cooking classes with cocktails and wine, and menu development.

When sharing her goals for Kei gourmet, Kei expressed, “My goal is to launch a line of sauces, raising funds to help cover packaging, design, and distribution!”

Kei has crafted her specialty sauces of 3 different flavors- Jerk Honey Hot, Spicy Honey Garlic, and Asian Bistro. To sign up for a cooking class with Keiona’s or purchase her sauces visit incubator.oxfordarts.com

The CSA invites early investors to support artists by buying shares that artists will deliver by the end of the program in June. When you purchase a share, you are not only receiving a unique item, you are supporting the growth of small businesses in your community. You can follow your arts entrepreneur from the initial idea through the creative process. Connect with the unique stories that define our community! Purchase your share at incubator.oxfordarts.com