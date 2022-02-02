Highway 30, 334 to be renamed after local Black community leaders

A portion of Highway 30 and Highway 334 will be renamed after the late African-American community leaders Nathan Hodges, Jr. and Leonard E. Thompson who had served the city of Oxford for over 50 years. HWY 30 will be named after Hodges and HWY 334 after Thompson.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved to support renaming the major city roadways after a request from Senator Nicole Boyd also coinciding with the Mississippi State Legislature.

The family of Hodges and Thompson began this initiative through a request to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The legislature will rename portions of the roadways within the corporate limits of the city of Oxford.

The renaming is intended to honor both Hodges and Thompson for their services to the Lafayette County-Oxford-University community.

Hodges began his career in Oxford in 1934 and established himself in the community by opening the first African American owned business in Lafayette County and operating that business for over 80 years.

A World War II veteran, Hodges began his career as an embalmer and mortician at L. Hodges Funeral Service. His daughter LaVera Hodges joined the family business and officially took over after her father’s passing in 2002.

According to the agenda, Hodges served the LOU community through leadership roles with the Three Rivers Planning Board and the Parks and Recreation Board, and founded the Lafayette County Improvement Club in 1952 at the Second Baptist Church in Oxford, which later became the first NAACP Chapter in Lafayette County.

Thompson was a valuable member of the LOU community since establishing his family in Oxford in 1962. His achievements include serving as the first African American United States probation officer in the State of Mississippi.

Thompson is noted for having left an indelible mark on the community through his leadership positions in education, public service, and church.