North Mississippi under slight risk for severe weather Thursday

Published 10:00 am Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Maya Martin

The Mid-South region is under a slight risk for severe weather for Thursday with the greatest risk area in North Mississippi.

The National Weather Service anticipates the greatest risk to fall midday Thursday through mid-afternoon. Weather forecasts for Oxford predict thunderstorms with a 94% chance of precipitation and SSW winds at about 19 miles per hour.

There will possibly be strong to severe storms. The primary threats will be damaging winds and secondary threats will be hail, localized flooding and a brief tornado.

