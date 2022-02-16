OPD arrests suspect for sexual contact with a minor after investigation

The Oxford Police Department arrested Armani Trinee Wilson, 21, of Abbeville and charged Wilson with touching a minor for lustful purposes.

The OPD investigated the incident after receiving a report in early February and the case led to Wilson’s arrest.

Wilson was taken into custody and brought before a judge for an initial bond hearing. The judged issued a $10,000 bond.

Due to this case involving a juvenile, the OPD will release no further information.