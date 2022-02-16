OPD arrests suspect for sexual contact with a minor after investigation

Published 10:24 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Maya Martin

The Oxford Police Department arrested Armani Trinee Wilson, 21, of Abbeville and charged Wilson with touching a minor for lustful purposes.

The OPD investigated the incident after receiving a report in early February and the case led to Wilson’s arrest.

Wilson was taken into custody and brought before a judge for an initial bond hearing. The judged issued a $10,000 bond.

Due to this case involving a juvenile, the OPD will release no further information.

More News

Brief: City crew works to repair water main at Park and Zilla

Stormwater drainage around Square prompts debate

Hold your hats! Lafayette County to experience wind gusts up to 35-50 mph today, Thursday

Double Decker Spring Run is back for its 25th anniversary

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...