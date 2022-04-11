Dr. David Coon joins Ole Miss Student Health Services

Dr. David Coon, a veteran Oxford health care provider, joins the Student Health Services staff at the University of Mississippi today (April 11).

Coon, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Ole Miss, was the owner and a physician at Urgent Care Clinic of Oxford since 1995. He earned his medical degree from the UM School of Medicine in Jackson and completed a family medicine residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 1995.

He joins seven other practitioners providing health services to Ole Miss students, conducting 18,000-20,000 patient visits annually. Students may be seen by family health, internal medicine, sports medicine and psychiatric professionals.

Coon said that his years of providing health care services in Oxford has provided “tons of practical experience in much of the care that occurs in student health.”

“Their health care at times is straightforward and at times challenging, but the care you give is generally appreciated and can be impactful,” said Coon. “For many, you’re helping them navigate their first experiences into health care as adults.”

Alex Langhart, director of University Health Services, noted that Coon’s 27 years of experience in primary and urgent care in Oxford were key to bringing him to campus.

“The population we serve requires a good mix of preventive/wellness and acute care,” he said. “Dr. Coon’s family medicine background pairs perfectly with the kinds of health care services our students seek out.”

Supporting student well-being is key to the university’s success as well as a positive student experience, said Natasha Jeter, assistant vice chancellor for student wellness and success. Having access to health services is vital.

“Student Health Services provides excellent care to students and makes health care accessible, and affordable for all students regardless of socioeconomics,” Jeter said. “We believe that this is a powerful strategy in supporting the academic success of our students.

“The addition of Dr. Coon means that we can continue to provide the excellent care that the university center is known for. He has the expertise that will allow him to serve students no matter how they present.”

For Coon, joining Student Health Services is a personal homecoming. The Fort Walton Beach, Florida, native met his wife, Elizabeth, at church when he came to school at Ole Miss. Coon spends his time away from work with his family, enjoying Ole Miss sporting events and playing some golf.

His twin sons are both Ole Miss freshman engineering majors who also play in the Pride of the South Marching Band. Russell plays trombone and Walker plays trumpet.

While Coon will miss his colleagues and former patients, he is looking forward to having less of a business-owner role and the ability to focus on practicing medicine while remaining connected to a place he loves.

“How great is it to be able to do what I love at my alma mater,” he said.

Housed in the V.B. Harrison Building, Student Health Services is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. An on-campus pharmacy also is available.