Click It or Ticket Campaign starts May 23 with Border to Border kickoff event

Published 12:30 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Staff Report

Click It or Ticket (Photo: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)

During this year’s national Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which will take place May 23 through June 5, 2022, The Oxford Police Department will be teaming up with law enforcement nationwide for a Border to Border (B2B) kickoff event.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is asking all states to participate in B2B, a one-day, 4-hour national seat belt awareness event on May 23, which is coordinated by participating state highway safety offices and their respective law enforcement liaisons. The B2B initiative aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement for drivers at state border checkpoints.  

According to NHTSA, in 2020, there were 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 58% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the  Click It or Ticket campaign and the B2B kickoff event is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement,  writing citations both day and night. 

“The Border to Border component of the Click It or Ticket campaign is important because it raises awareness about seat belt safety during a time when seat belt use is decreased,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen. “With an increased number of cars flooding the roads due to the  upcoming Memorial Day holiday, it’s imperative we get the word out about the importance of seatbelt safety.”  

“If enforcement wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our  mission to be a success,” McCutchen continued. “If you know a friend or a family member  who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits.  Seatbelts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to  remember to buckle up.”  

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit NHTSA.gov/ciot.

