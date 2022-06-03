Linda Franklin Morgan, 85, and a lifelong resident of Oxford, Mississippi, died on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. Visitation will be Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Oxford-University United Methodist Church and again from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Monday at the church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. Interment to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Linda was born in Jackson, MS on May 11, 1937, though she was a resident of Hazlehurst, MS. She was the first child of V.A. and Helen Franklin. After college at Southern Mississippi, Linda moved to Oxford with her parents, where she met and married Edward Morgan. Together, they spent a lifetime in Oxford while raising four children.

Linda loved people and gave herself to many causes during her lifetime in Oxford. She was a girl scout leader, cub scout leader, served on many church committees, and served as an advisor to her beloved Chi Omega sorority. Although her main occupation was homemaker, she enjoyed time working later in life as a deputy court clerk for the U.S. District Clerk’s office and also as a realtor for Marchbanks Real Estate.

Linda was a lifelong member of Oxford-University United Methodist Church. She was also a devoted grandmother to all her eight grandchildren,

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward A. Morgan, and her brother, Ron Franklin. She is survived by son Edward Atkinson Morgan, Jr., and children Margie Elise and Edward III, of New York City, son John Franklin Morgan, wife Tracy and children Gus, Sam and Ira, also of Oxford, daughter Helen Morgan Taylor, husband Ron, sons Garrett, Jack and Ross, of Jackson, and son William Lamar Morgan, M.D., of New Orleans. Linda is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family, and a great many dear friends whom she loved with a fierceness and dedication reserved only for them.

Linda will always be remembered for her generosity of spirit and her kindness, but mostly for her grace and beauty. She will be deeply missed her family and all those that knew her.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to Oxford-University United Methodist Church, 424 South 10th Street, Oxford, MS 38655.

