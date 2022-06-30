Gallery: Oxford celebrates Ole Miss Baseball’s championship win

Ole Miss celebrated Ole Miss Baseball’s 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship win on Wednesday afternoon with a parade through The Square and a Championship Celebration at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.

The Ole Miss Baseball team rode atop Oxford’s iconic Double Decker buses as it was led by the Oxford Police Department and Fire Department.

The procession began at Oxford’s Midtown Shopping Plaza and moved to the Square from North Lamar. Once the team members made it to the Square, they were showered in red and blue confetti.

The procession continued around the Square, down South Lamar later taking a turn on University and ending the parade at the Lyceum.

The day of celebration ended at Swayze Field. Ole Miss Baseball head coach Mike Bianco and the 2022 national championship Rebels were then recognized for their victory against Oklahoma in Omaha, Nebraska, a victory that secured Ole Miss its first-ever College World Series National Championship.