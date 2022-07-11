Tina Gaye Biffle, 56, died Thursday July 7th at North MS Medical Center with her husband and sister by her side. Tina was born November 17, 1965 to Henry and Sue Brummett and grew up in Taylor, MS. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1983. Tina worked as a massage therapist for over twenty years in Oxford, MS where she made countless friends and was able to use her passion for helping people on a daily basis. Through the years, Tina wore many hats. She served in various capacities in local churches, wrestled alongside her husband in independent professional wrestling matches across North MS, and volunteered at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis. Her intense love for music, movies, and sports meant that she always had something interesting playing on the television. Tina is survived by her husband, John “Carter” Biffle, her two sons, Thomas Chandler (Carissa) and John “Jay” Biffle, one grandson, Winston Chandler, three sisters, Barbara (Billy) Warren, Elaine (John) Mitchell, and Marilyn Stuckey, and one brother, Pete (Kathy) Brummett. She was also loved very much by her two dogs, Rascal and Billie, and her two cats, Sylvester and Ophelia. Tina will be especially remembered for her fiery spirit and deep love for her family and friends. Visitation will be at Thaxton United Methodist Church in Thaxton, MS from 3-5 on Sunday July 10 with a service to follow after. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Biffle Cemetery Fund by contacting Thomas Chandler or Trae Biffle. Donations are also encouraged to a children’s ministry near you as Tina was passionate about teaching children about the Lord.