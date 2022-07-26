Melba Frances Bell Sparks, 98, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2022. The graveside service will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Oxford Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Robert Allen officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. at Waller Funeral Home.

Frances was born on January 28, 1924, in Shelbyville, Tennessee, the oldest of three children.

Frances married Carroll Sparks in 1946. They first lived in Memphis, and then moved to Oxford, Mississippi, in 1958, when they formed Sparks Auto Parts.

Frances and Carroll were married for fifty-five years until his death in 2001. Frances was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Oxford.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Carrie Bell; her husband, Carroll Sparks; and her brothers, Ralph Bell and Howard Bell.

She is survived by her daughter, Judith Davis of Ridgeland, and her son, Gregory (Angela) of Madison; her grandchildren, Haden Davis of Nashville and Molly Kramer (Adam) of New Orleans; her great grandchildren, John and Sidney Kramer of New Orleans; her sister-in-law, Joyce Bell of Shelbyville; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, or First Baptist Church of Oxford, 800 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655.