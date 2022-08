Funeral Services for Archie Hubert Colvin age 75 will be at 1st United Pentecostal Church in Water Valley on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 2pm. Visitation 12 – 2pm. Leaves a daughter, Mollie Colvin, a son Justin Colvin, a Sister, Diane Flake, 7 grand and 1 great. Associated Family Funeral Home – Tupelo has charge.