Pokémoto’s Hawaiian poke brings chef-inspired island flavor to Oxford

Local entrepreneur group CWD Enterprises, LLC announced the expansion of Pokémoto, a Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, to the Oxford market in mid-August.

Pokémoto is known for its modern twist on traditional Hawaiian classics offering contemporary flavors with fresh, delicious ingredients that appeal to foodies, health enthusiasts and sushi lovers alike in a fast-casual dining environment.

The restuarant will officially open on Aug. 22. Located at 101 Merchants Drive in the Oxford Galleria II shopping center, near Dicks Sporting Goods, Pokémoto will be open daily from 11 to 9 p.m.

“Providing vibrant, flavorful dishes with a Korean flair, Pokémoto’s colorful, whole-foods approach is customizable for each of our guests,” said Charlie Dyer, CEO of CWD Enterprises, LLC. “Whether a customer is calorie-counting, keto-conscious, vegan or prefers the taste of fresh superfoods, Pokémoto creates healthy, nutritious meals, featuring exciting texture and flavor profiles.”

At Pokémoto, guests can create their own unique combinations including a base, various proteins, mix-ins, toppings and crunches with chef-inspired signature dressings, to create delicious bowls, poké burritos or salads customized to their individual tastes. Vegetarian options are available and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. For those visiting for the first time, there are several tried-and-true Pokémoto signature dishes to choose from, such as miso salmon and sesame ginger chicken, to begin their poke journey.

Colorful, vibrant dishes and a chic modern dining room provides an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Indoor and outdoor seating is available as well as online ordering through third-party delivery apps such as Ubereats, DoorDash, Grubhub and more.

Pokémoto will also feature popular handcrafted, freshly brewed Boba Teas. To view the menu, visit pokemoto.com.

A ribbon-cutting for Pokémoto will take place Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 11:45 a.m.

Parent company, CWD Enterprises LLC, is owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Charlie Dyer. In addition to Pokémoto, CWD Enterprises operates multiple business units across the country, including Burn Boot Camp franchises in Oxford, Madison, and Flowood MS, and Montgomery, AL; Barley Market Bottle Shop and Tasting Room in Cornelius and Hickory, NC; B Squared Bottle Shop in Huntersville, NC; and Harvey’s Bar & Grill in Huntersville, NC.

CWD Enterprises LLC’s corporate headquarters is located in Water Valley and employs five employees at headquarters and more than 80 employees in its organization.