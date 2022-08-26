Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 19 to August 26

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Aug. 19

Shuntez Johnson, 28. Charge: Simple Assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Joseph Tidwell, 53. Charge: Public Drunk and Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Elisha Coleman, 43. Charge: DUI 1st, This case will be heard in Justice court.

Gardner Stenglein, 19. Charge: Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Justice court.

John Stephenson, 20. Charge: MIP and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Oscar Castilo, 20. Charge: MIP, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Joseph Dehner, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aug. 20

Nicholas Franks, 18. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Wilson Binder, 18. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jace Martin, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jacob Plunlee, 25. Charge: DUI and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Shatea Smith, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Adam Russell, 21. Charge: DUI 3rd and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jaraqraus Barnes, 19. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Louis White, 20. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Anthony Wilson, 41. Serving City Time. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Henry Polmorales, 33. Charge: Domestic Violence and Simple Assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ameer Burdun, 45. Charge: Possession of Meth. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Allison Alexander, 38. Hold for Desoto County.

Marice Fondren, 28. Charge: Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. These cases will be heard in Municipal and Circuit court.

Shontravious Evane, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aug. 22

Johnny Price, 22. Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Clarence Lewis, 45. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Amer Alowdi, 36. Charge: Trafficking of a Controlled Substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Kellerson Helms, 19. Charge: Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aug. 23

Harris Pyron, 19. Charge: DUI 1st and Running a Stop Sign. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gabrielle Coleman, 20. Charge: Speeding, No Insurance, and Possession of Marijuana. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Rodrick Owens, 18. Charge: Warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Robert Gillion, 46. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Aug. 24

Joe Owen, 18. Charge: Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Brandon Miller, 42. Hold for CID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ford Hudson, 20. Charge: MIP and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Henry Roche, 18. Charge: MIP. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aug. 25

Cash Hendon, 18. Charge: DUI and No Headlights. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Tayler Beard, 26. Charge: Intimidating a Witness. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Nikk Holt, 49. Charge: Contempt of Court. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kimberly Adams, 31. Charge: Failure to Appear. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ahmed Mohamed, 22. Charge: DUI 1st and Possession of Marijuana. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sisk Willis, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, and No License. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Travis Edward, 49. Charge: Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

William Schneider, 18. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aug. 26

Keaotia Jones, 42. Charge: Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

William Joczik, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.

John Carbo, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, Speeding, and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.