Lafayette County woman charged with motor vehicle theft

Published 11:00 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Staff Report

On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and charged with motor vehicle theft.

Alexander was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Alexander.

More Crime

OPD Crime Report for Aug. 31

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for Aug. 31

OPD Crime Report for Aug. 30

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for Aug. 30

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...