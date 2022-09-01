OPD assists US Marshals with search warrant executed at Molly Barr Ridge apartments

Oxford police aided the U.S. Marshals Service in executing an arrest warrant at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex Thursday evening—arresting one individual before conducting a search of their apartment.

The search began just before 5 p.m. at the Molly Barr Ridge apartments off Molly Barr Road.

The arrest was carried out without any injuries, but OPD chief Jeff McCutchen was not able to share any additional details as the investigation was under the jurisdiction of the Marshals Service.

“We’re just assisting with a federal agency,” McCutchen said. “They had an arrest warrant and we were just providing some extra bodies.”

More information will be shared as soon as it is made available.