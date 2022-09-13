Seven National Merit Semifinalists announced for Oxford High

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program on Tuesday. Seven Oxford High School (OHS) seniors are among an elite group of high school seniors nationwide with Semifinalist status in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

OHS seniors who are among the distinguished group of high school seniors nationwide are Andrew Atchley, Fikir Beyene, Walker Dabbs, Mina Kang, Keerthin Karthikeyan, Charlie Ligon, and Aidan Sullivan.

Semifinalists are selected based on their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in their junior year. Semifinalist status is awarded to the students from each state who scored the highest on the exam and is proportional to the state’s percentage total of graduating seniors.

The seven Oxford seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth about $28 million that will be offered next spring. Nationwide, about 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists will win National Merit Scholarships, earning the Merit Scholar title.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT® or ACT® scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

About the National Merit Scholarship Corporation

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. NMSC underwrites scholarships with its own funds and by approximately 340 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.