Chulahoma Blues Festival set for Oct. 8 in Holly Springs

JACKSON, MISS – Beverly Davis of Holly Springs has been awarded a $2,000 project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission for the Chulahoma Blues Festival. This grant is a portion of the more than $1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Our community is incredible, and we are very pleased to provide even more grants to artists throughout the state, nearly twice as many as last year,” said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “Mississippi’s artistic legacy was built through the talents of its exceptionally creative citizens. These funds help support the next generation of amazing artists and ensure that the story of artistic excellence in our state lives on.”

This festival is a platform for music cultural exchange with greater emphasis on the local musicians. The Chulahoma community has produced many prominent citizens of Marshall County and many of its residents have become outstanding citizens and musicians across the nation. The late Tommy Earl Davis, Founder of Davis & Sons Grocery, has been in business in the Chulahoma community for over 40 years. He was a man who loved the blues and supported many of the local musicians. Chulahoma will celebrate its 2nd annual festival event at 3 p.m. on Oct. 8, at 5988 Hwy 4 W, in Holly Springs.