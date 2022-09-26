Mrs. Mildred (Millie) Jeanne Smith Meaders, 93, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford, MS. The memorial graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. in Eastover Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Chris McAlilly officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Born in Hamburg, NY to the late Clayton G. and Ethel E. Kunkel Smith, Mrs. Meaders had previously served as the Secretary at St. John’s Catholic Church in Oxford, MS. She was a faithful member of Oxford-University United Methodist Church. Mrs. Meaders was active in the Mary Martha Circle at OUUMC, serving as President. She worked with the Skipwith Historical and Genealogical Society. This interest began while helping her mother research the history of the Tracy family. Mrs. Meaders also served in the Civil Air Patrol, rising to the rank of Lt. Commander. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Jefferson B. Meaders, and her brother Dr. John Fox.

Mrs. Meaders is survived by her sons Daniel Tracy and his wife Susan, of Fairfield, IA and Andrew G. Stirling of Oxford, MS, and a stepdaughter Alexis Meaders and her wife Sheila of Hernando, MS.