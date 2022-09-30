Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Saturday preview

The Mid-Town Farmer’s Market continues this Saturday, October 1st, (7AM-11AM), and below are some expected highlights:

Farmstead Florals will have fresh cut flower bouquets and sunflowers!

Fresh From The Farm will have whole canned tomatoes, mild, medium and hot salsa, crunchy sweet pickles,, bread and butter pickles, beet pickles, chow chow, sauerkraut, jalapeño jelly, blueberry, blackberry and strawberry jam.

The Salsa Ladies will be selling Get Kickin’ Salsa!

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic living lettuce.

Bost Farm will have tomatoes, squash, potatoes, cucumbers, peppers, cantaloupe, pumpkins, okra and peas.

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of carrot, strawberry, lemon blueberry, chocolate ganache, caramel, italian cream and gluten free hummingbird cake. Also, several flavors of cupcakes and minis, perfect for the game!! Cheesecake flavors of NY style, chocolate turtle, heath bar crunch, chocolate peanut butter, piña colada, banana pudding, lemon, cookies & cream, chocolate chip, turtle, key lime, death by chocolate, mocha and gluten free NY style. To order, call 662-816-3785or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com.

Falkner Farms will have grass fed beef.

Fresh Fruit Snow Cones will have hibiscus water, fruit cups and snow cones. Flavors include strawberry, mango, banana, pineapple hibiscus and coconut.

Browns Farm: will have shiitake mushrooms, pears, herbs, persimmons, and greens. Come see us!