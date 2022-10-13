Two new medical cannabis dispensaries licensed in Oxford

Two new medical cannabis dispensaries received licenses to operate from the state this week, the Mississippi Department of Revenue reported on Wednesday.

Star Buds Oxford and AES Enterprises Incoportated each received licenses to operate in Lafayette County, bringing the total number of licensed dispensaries in the county to six.

The Department of Revenue began licensing dispensaries back in June, and has already issued licenses to over 100 businesses across the state.

Dispensaries will not open for business until cultivators have had enough time to meet supply demands however.