Election Day 2022: polls open across Lafayette County Published 11:00 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Election day is upon us and polls are now open across Lafayette County as voters cast their ballots for the first-ever County Court Judge, among other positions.

Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation in February establishing a county court in Lafayette County after the 2020 census revealed the county’s population had grown above the 50,000 resident threshold required for a county court.

Eight candidates are vying for the newly-created position: Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum.

If no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will face off in a run-off election on Nov. 29.

Races for Third Circuit Court Judge, Mississippi 1st Congressional district representative, and an Oxford School Board position are also being contested.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Here is a full list of polling places in each Lafayette County precinct:

DISTRICT 1

Oxford 1 – MS State Extension Office – (70 FD Buddy East Parkway)

Denmark-Lafayette Springs – (11 CR 287 – Fire Station #11 Lafayette Springs)

Yocona – (826 Hwy. 334 – Yocona Community Center)

DISTRICT 2

Oxford 2 – Conference Center – (102 Ed Perry Blvd. – Oxford Conf. Center)

Philadelphia – Hwy 30 East – (1303 Hwy. 30 East Etta – Phil. Community Ctr)

DISTRICT 3

Oxford 3 – Stone Center – (423 Washington Ave. – Stone Rec. Center)

Abbeville – (62 CR 106 – Springfield MB Church)

College Hill – (10 CR 130 – College Hill Community Center)

Taylor – (78 First Street – Taylor Community Center)

DISTRICT 4

Oxford 4 – (14 Tommie Collie Jane Rd. – Lafayette Civic Club)

Anchor/Taylor – (177 CR 376 Water Valley – Green’s Shop – Hwy. 7 South)

Burgess – (46 CR 313 Oxford – Clear Creek Baptist Church)

Harmontown – (599 Hwy. 310 Como Fire Station #1 – Harmontown)

Union West – (823 CR 313 – Fire Station #16)

DISTRICT 5