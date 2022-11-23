Jane Fonda Lee Stewart Published 10:35 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Mrs. Jane Fonda Lee Stewart, 83, died at her home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The memorial service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Willis officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until service time.

Fonda had a long and full life. She was born January 29, 1939, in Charleston, MS to two loving parents, the late Walter and Dicksie Lee. Her father was a businessman and her mother a homemaker. Fonda had one younger sibling, the late Dicki Lee King. She attended and graduated from the University High School in Oxford and next she went on to attend the Mississippi University for Women before transferring to the University of Mississippi. While there she pledged Delta Gamma and met the love of her life, Joe E. Stewart. She told her children from the moment she met him that she thought he was the most handsome man. They eloped in 1960 in Dillon, South Carolina. They continued to share their adventures with each other to include learning German at the U.S. Army Language School in California, before moving to Germany for three years. They traveled to many countries collecting oddities and shipped them back to Oxford, where they eventually settled creating a new business, the Post Oak Apartments.

Fonda was a member of the Oxford-University United Methodist Church. After graduating from the University of Mississippi, Fonda was active as the Art Director of North Mississippi Regional Center in Oxford followed by the Special Education Director of South Panola School System in Batesville, MS. She volunteered her time to tutor children with special needs and taught Sunday School. She loved to play bridge and her love for horses never faltered, raising and training Quarter Horses. Fonda was an avid fisherman and hunter. Professionally Fonda did illustrations and was the sorority row’s calligrapher on many framed photos still hanging on many of the sororities’ walls.

Fonda is survived by her husband, Joe Ellis Stewart of Oxford, MS; three children, Julie Lomax and her husband, Steve, of Clarksville, TN, Christian Stewart of Oxford, MS and Greg Stewart and his wife, Susan, of Gulfport, MS; six grandchildren, Grant, Melissa, Jacob, Ellis, Claire, and Annaleigh; and two step-grandchildren, Brock and Sarah.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Stewart’s memory may be made to Boys & Girls Club of North MS, 413 Washington Ave, Oxford, MS 38655.