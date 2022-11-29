Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas airing Dec 1 on NBC Published 7:27 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Oxford’s Sam Haskell is executive producer

A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men. When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.

David Rambo wrote and executive produced with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Joe Lazarov directed and executive produced. Hudson Hickman also executive produced. Billy Levin and Steve Summers serve as producers.

Emmy Award-winning Kathryn Burns choreographed the musical numbers along side assistant choreographer David Hull.

Warner Bros. Television produced in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions