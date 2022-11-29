Theatre Oxford hosts photos with Santa on Saturday Published 8:00 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Santa is taking time out of his busy schedule to visit Theatre Oxford on the closing day of their family-friendly, holiday production: Peppermint Bear and The Taming of the Shoe. Santa will be available for photo opportunities at the Powerhouse from 10 a.m. to noon on December 3. Peppermint Bear shows will follow at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Arrive early to hear Santa’s elf choir sing!

The Powerhouse is located at 413 South 14th Street in Oxford, MS. To purchase tickets for Peppermint Bear musical or to reserve a photo time with Santa, visit https://oxfordarts.com/theatreoxford. For more about Theatre Oxford, visit their website at https://theatreoxford.org.